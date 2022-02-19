MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €232.00 ($263.64) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €211.31 ($240.13).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €208.00 ($236.36) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €186.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.95. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

