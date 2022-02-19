MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$70.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$53.41 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$47.52 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.