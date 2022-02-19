MyNeighborAlice 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $157.83 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for about $7.55 or 0.00018869 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $230.91 million and $157.83 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

