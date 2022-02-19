Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $135.21.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($23.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -60.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

