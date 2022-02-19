National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

PM stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

