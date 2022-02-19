National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 728 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,067,000 after purchasing an additional 625,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.