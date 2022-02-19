National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Up 36.1% in January

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE NFG opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

