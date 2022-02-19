NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,776.31

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,776.31 ($24.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($21.11). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($21.31), with a volume of 56,847 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £736.64 million and a PE ratio of 143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,776.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,689.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In other news, insider Wilken von Hodenberg purchased 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($24.60) per share, with a total value of £299,061 ($404,683.36).

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

