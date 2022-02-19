Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 7,579 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NKTR stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 102,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

