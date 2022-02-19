Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nel ASA from 13.00 to 10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 227,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,210. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

