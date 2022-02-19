Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Nemetschek from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

