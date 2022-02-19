Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,898 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $2.68 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.