Neutrino USD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.33 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $445.35 million and $6.33 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.06776495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,895.78 or 1.00149928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00051361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 451,441,437 coins and its circulating supply is 451,440,838 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

