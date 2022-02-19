NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Shares of NEXT opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.