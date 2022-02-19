NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NDRBF opened at $9.61 on Friday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (NDRBF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.