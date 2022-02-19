NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NDRBF opened at $9.61 on Friday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

