NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

NICE stock opened at $229.64 on Friday. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NICE by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

