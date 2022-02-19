Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1,894.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,648 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,295,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $11,221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 922.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 112,206 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

