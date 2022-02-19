NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Sells $1,786,297.44 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

