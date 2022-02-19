North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $468.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

