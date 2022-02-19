Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $391.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $291.60 and a twelve month high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $585,944. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

