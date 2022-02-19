Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.96. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,267,143 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

