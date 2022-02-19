Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.96. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,267,143 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.
About Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.