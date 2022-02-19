Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NMG opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMG. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

