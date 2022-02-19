NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.41. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 256,982 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)
