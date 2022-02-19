Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $10.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.43 billion. Nucor reported sales of $7.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $40.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

