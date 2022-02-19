Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

