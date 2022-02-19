NULS (NULS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.62 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $46.08 million and approximately $55.62 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.04 or 0.06849415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,045.56 or 0.99848661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003223 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

