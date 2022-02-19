Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

NTR stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

