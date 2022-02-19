Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $494,000 Investment in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BGSX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Build Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

