Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.