ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.