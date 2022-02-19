Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Opawica Explorations stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.54.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile
