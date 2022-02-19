Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.49

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.49 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.78). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.49. The stock has a market cap of £407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.
About Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR)
