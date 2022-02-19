Oppenheimer Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2025 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a 1-year low of $125.37 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

