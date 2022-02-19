Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $122.46 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in WESCO International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,388,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

