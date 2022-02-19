Oppenheimer Trims Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Target Price to $64.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,468,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.