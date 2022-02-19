Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. Equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 492.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

