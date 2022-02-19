ORAO Network Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $377,298.86 and $28,700.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.47 or 0.06813975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,765.99 or 0.99858855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003161 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

