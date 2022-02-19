Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67,842.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $67,842.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

