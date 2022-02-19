Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after buying an additional 4,395,806 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after buying an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after buying an additional 1,828,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,408,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,300 shares during the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

