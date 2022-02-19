OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 960,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,402 shares of company stock worth $2,693,956. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 149,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

