Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $119.00 at Bank of America

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.
OC stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
