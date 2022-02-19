Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $119.00 at Bank of America

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

OC stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

