PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ PRFX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. PainReform has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Get PainReform alerts:

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PainReform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PainReform during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PainReform in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PainReform by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.