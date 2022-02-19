PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ PRFX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. PainReform has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.84.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25.
PainReform Company Profile
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
