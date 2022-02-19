Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $103.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.