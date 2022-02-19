Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $103.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palomar (PLMR)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.