Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 123,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

PAAS stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

