Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Park National by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Park National by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Park National in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Park National by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Park National by 9.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

