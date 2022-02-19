PARSIQ Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $676,378.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $46.72 million and approximately $676,378.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00274179 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005651 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.73 or 0.01252304 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002921 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.