Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

PTEN stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

