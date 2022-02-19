PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) PT Raised to $37.00 at DA Davidson

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

