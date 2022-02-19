Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Pegasystems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$1.00 EPS.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. 961,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.53.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

