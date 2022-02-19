Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,812 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 167,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 615,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FROG opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $68.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.